Betty Isbell
HANNA CITY - Betty Jane Isbell, of Hanna City, passed away at her home Tuesday, May 05, 2020 at the age of 57. Born June 23, 1962 to the late John Miller, Sr., and Betty Jane Hardin Miller, she married Judd Isbell and he survives. Betty was employed as a CNA, and enjoyed camping, bowling, supporting the Girl Scouts, and loved her family deeply. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Jerry Miller, and Christine Miller. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Jamie Little (Melvin), Kelly King, Ashley Miller, and Robert Miller; grandchildren, Trent Kenagy, Monet Little, Matai Little, Mayja Little, Paige Whelchel, and Brooklyn Whelchel; brothers, John Miller, Jr. (Joan), and Edward Hardin. Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 with interment in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 9 to May 11, 2020