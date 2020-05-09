Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Funeral service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Isbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Isbell


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Isbell Obituary
Betty Isbell
HANNA CITY - Betty Jane Isbell, of Hanna City, passed away at her home Tuesday, May 05, 2020 at the age of 57. Born June 23, 1962 to the late John Miller, Sr., and Betty Jane Hardin Miller, she married Judd Isbell and he survives. Betty was employed as a CNA, and enjoyed camping, bowling, supporting the Girl Scouts, and loved her family deeply. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Jerry Miller, and Christine Miller. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Jamie Little (Melvin), Kelly King, Ashley Miller, and Robert Miller; grandchildren, Trent Kenagy, Monet Little, Matai Little, Mayja Little, Paige Whelchel, and Brooklyn Whelchel; brothers, John Miller, Jr. (Joan), and Edward Hardin. Private funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 with interment in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 9 to May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -