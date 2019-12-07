|
Betty J. Boynton
MORTON - Betty J. Boynton, 90, of Morton passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at her home.
Betty was born on November 7, 1929, in Kewanee, Ill., to Alphonse and Martha Grawet Pauwels. She married Wayne E. Boynton on August 5, 1950, in Rock Island, Ill. He preceded her in death on January 1, 1992.
She was also preceded in death by one son, Daniel in 1976; one brother, Arthur; and one sister, Annalee.
Surviving are her sons, Gary Boynton of Morton and Marc Boynton of Bagley, Wis.; daughter, Diana (Dana) Oaks of East Peoria; brothers, Alphonse (Ophelia) Pauwels of Arkansas and Jerry Pauwels of Arizona; three grandchildren, Nathan, Leisha and Tabatha Boynton; and seven great-grandchildren. Betty is also survived by her long-time special friend and caregiver, John Wertz of East Peoria.
Betty worked at Caterpillar in Morton for 25 years, retiring from Data Entry in 1991.
She was a member of Whirl-A-Way Square Dance Club in Morton and a member and past treasurer of B & B Square Dance Club in Pekin. One of Betty's favorite hobbies was working on and sharing family genealogy.
Betty was an accomplished seamstress and also enjoyed quilting.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Private graveside services will be at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Greater Peoria Honor Flight or a .
To view Betty's tribute video or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019