Betty J. Downard
PEORIA - Betty J. Downard, 89, of Peoria passed away at 9:43 p.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village.
Betty was born on September 2, 1930, in Canton to William and Pearl Whitehead Winter.
Surviving are her children, Rebecca J. (Russell Dean) Bruns of Great Falls, Montana, Jeffrey Downard of Creve Coeur, Sue (Bradley) Goodapple of Bartonville and Daniel P. (Amy) Downard of Pekin; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Butch (Nancy) Winter of Pattison, Texas.
She was preceded in death by one son, Steven Downard; one brother; and one sister.
Betty worked for Central Fixture 20 years, retiring as a sales clerk in October of 2018.
Betty was a loving mother, grandmother and devoted friend. She had a life well-lived in service to her Lord and Savior.
She was a member of United Presbyterian Church, 2400 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria, IL 61614, where memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, with the Reverend Laura Reason and Pastor Patrick Monroe officiating. Visitation will be one hour before services on Friday at the church. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery in Canton.
Memorials may be made to the s Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019