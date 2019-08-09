Home

The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Betty J. Eschmann


1930 - 2019
Betty J. Eschmann
PEORIA – Betty J. Eschmann, 89, of Peoria, IL passed away Thursday Aug. 8, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 28, 1930 to George and Louise Schultz Brunner. She married Robert Eschmann on March 3, 1951 in Peoria. Robert passed on June 23, 2009.
Surviving Betty are three children; Randy and Kathryn Eschmann of Peoria, IL and Nancy Eschmann of Morton, IL. Also surviving is a granddaughter, Stacie (Brenda) Haas of Lockport, IL. Betty was preceded by her parents, husband, daughter-in-law, Denise, and three brothers; Eldon, George, and Harold Brunner.
Per Betty's wishes, there will not be any public services. A private family graveside will be held at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Apostolic Christian LifePoints, 2125 Veterans Road, Morton IL 61550 or 530 NE Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL 61603. Condolences can be made to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
