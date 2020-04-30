|
|
Betty J. Grimsley
PEORIA - Betty J. Grimsley, age 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Buehler Home.
Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank N. Grimsley, who passed away on December 30, 2019 and by her son, Gregg N. Grimsley, in 2004.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Scott) Lazenby and Brenda Stubbs, and six grandchildren, Kara (Brian) Erhart, Brooks (Michael) Stenoish, Adam (Rachelle) Lazenby, Julia (Steve) Brown, Michael (Jennifer) Stubbs, and Matthew Stubbs. Betty is also survived by fourteen adored great grandchildren and her devoted niece, Sue Kirk.
Betty had the great joy to be married to her best friend and childhood sweetheart for 72 years. They will be forever remembered for the intense love and respect they had for each other. She was an incredible mother, grandmother and great grandmother, always ready with a big smile, great family dinner… and a freezer stocked with fresh chocolate chip cookies. Betty's greatest joy was to share time and laughter with her family and friends. She was one of those amazing women that managed to excel at anything she put her mind to… tennis, golf, fishing, cooking, gardening, sewing, baking, computers… she welcomed a challenge. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses from Nurses Caring for People who cared for Betty and Frank with incredible love, support and kindness. We would also like to thank the staff of Buehler Home who are making every effort to provide care and compassion to their residents during the ongoing challenges and uncertainties of the Covid 19 pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Staff Christmas Fund at Buehler home in appreciation for the kindness and care extended to Betty and Frank.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A family service and celebration of life will be held for Betty and Frank at a later time.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or leave their private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020