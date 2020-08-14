1/1
Betty J. Hazelwood
1948 - 2020
Betty J. Hazelwood
EAST PEORIA - Betty J. Hazelwood, age 72, of East Peoria, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:55 a.m. at home surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 10, 1948 in Clinton, AR to Orville and Vennie (Wilson) Maulden. Orville passed away and she later married Herman Henson. Betty was married to the love of her life for 51 years, Carroll A. Hazelwood. He survives. She is also survived by her daughter, Teresa (Curtis) Durm of East Peoria, one sister, Judy Jennings of Shirley, AR; three brothers: Jim (Joy) Maulden of Bee Branch, AR, Henry (Debbie) Maulden of DeSoto, KS, Danny (Sandra) Maulden of Bee Branch, AR, and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her three greatest loves, her three grandchildren: Connor, Alyssa and Nathan Durm.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, one brother and one sister.
Betty worked at Kroger Co. for 28 years retiring in 2014. She enjoyed spending time with her family, shopping, and taking trips to Arkansas. Her grandchildren meant the absolute world to her. She will be deeply missed.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the wonderful care Betty received from Unity Point Hospice. The kindness and gentleness received will not be forgotten.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Remmert Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be no services at this time.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.remmertfuneralhome.com



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
3096999613
