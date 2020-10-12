Betty J. Murphy
MAPLETON - Betty Jean Murphy, 88, of Mapleton passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, in Peoria.
She was born on March 8, 1932, in Knoxville, TN, to Luther and Dollie May (Braden) Chavis.
Surviving are her daughter, Jackie (Keith) Baughman of Mapleton; five grandchildren, Brett Franklin Baughman of Las Vegas, Brandy Erin (Randy) Richardson of Peoria and Daniel Aron Dunn, David Dunn and Robert Naniga of Eureka; one great-grandson, Brady Joseph Richardson of Peoria; and one brother, Jack (Bonnie) Chavis of Chillicothe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Eddie E. Dunn; a grandson, Michael Brian Baughman; and four siblings, Josephine Ritchey, James Chavis, Robert Lynn Chavis and Linda J. Hambrich.
Betty worked in the cafeteria for Caterpiller, Inc. for many years before retiring. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Visitation will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria, followed by a funeral service on Friday, October 16, 2020. Burial will follow the service at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
