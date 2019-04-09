|
Betty J. Rubbert
GROVELAND - Betty J. Rubbert, 80, retired art teacher, formerly of Groveland, died Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Visitation with family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Broadway Mortuary. A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at Eastminster Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Rubbert; and parents, Paul and Dorothy Lingwall.
She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Sheahan; son, Bill (Miriam) Rubbert; grandson, Greg Rubbert; and brother-in-law, Bob Rubbert.
A memorial has been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside St., Wichita, KS 67219.
View the expanded obituary and share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary in Wichita, KS.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019