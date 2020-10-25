Betty J. Schindler
PRINCEVILLE - Betty J. Schindler, 89, formerly of Princeville and Monica, passed away at 10 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Toulon Rehabilitation and Health Care.
Betty was born on February 2, 1931, in Phoenix, AZ, to Thomas A. and Juanita C. Bonilla Donahue. She married Robert G. Schindler on February 14, 1953, in Santa Maria, CA. He preceded her in death on April 29, 2014.
Surviving are two sons, David (Tammy) Schindler of Ozark, AL, and Steve (Connie) Schindler of Laura; one daughter, Sue (Dennis) Steele of Peoria; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Bonnie Bouton of Princeville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Sara Schindler; and a sister, Lorane Duncan.
Betty loved to play cards and, in her earlier years, she enjoyed bowling and softball. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and a member of the Monica United Methodist Church.
Betty's family would like to thank the staff at Toulon Rehabilitation and Health Care center for the fine quality care and concern they showed Betty during her three years at the home.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Akron-Princeville Ambulance Service or Akron-Princeville Fire District or the Monica United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left for Betty's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com
.