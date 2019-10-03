Home

Mason Funeral Home - Metamora
219 E. Partridge St.
Metamora, IL 61548
(309) 367-2100
Betty J. Schmitt


1929 - 2019
Betty J. Schmitt Obituary
Betty J. Schmitt
SPRING BAY — Betty J. Schmitt, 90, of Spring Bay, IL, passed away at 6 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019, at her residence. She was born on June 21, 1929, in Tyrone, Missouri, to Dillard and Dana (Kidd) Lay. She married Earl A. Schmitt in Peoria, IL on March 4, 1950. He passed away on July 2, 1994.
Surviving are their son Michael A. (Yvonne) Schmitt of Spring Bay, IL; three grandchildren Chris (Christine) Schmitt of Germantown Hills, IL, Katie (Todd) Rusk of Washington, IL, and Dana (Anthony) Zitzka of Naperville, IL; eleven great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and sister Joann Widmer of Maryland Heights, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Bernie Evans, Bernice Vollmar and Margie Stubbs.
Betty was a secretary for the Illinois Inspection and Rating Bureau in Peoria, IL, for 19 years. She loved to cook and find new receipes in her many cookbooks. She also loved to play shuffleboard with her friends, especially Joyce Bishel, at the Spring Bay Legion. Betty enjoyed her family and adored her grandchildren. She was loved and will be missed dearly.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Per Betty's request, no visitation will be held. A private memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Joseph's Nursing Home, c/o Sister Loretta Matas, Daughters of St. Francis Convent, 507 N. Prairie St., Lacon, IL 61540. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019
