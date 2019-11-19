|
|
Betty J. Wilson
PEORIA - Betty J. Wilson, 71, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on October 5, 1948, in Cairo, IL, to Nathanial and Viola (Pierce) Wilson. They preceded her in death.
Betty received her C.N.A. certificate and worked as a C.N.A. with St. Francis Hospital for many years. She later worked in administration with the Southside Office of Concern. She was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church in Peoria and enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, her soap operas and listening to Billy Ocean. Betty also enjoyed playing softball in youth with several area women softball leagues and watching the Chicago Bears and Bulls play.
Surviving are her seven children, Charles (Tia) Wilson of Panama City, FL, Tammy (David) Wilson-Lee of Indianapolis, IN, and Kecia Wilson, Peter Wilson, Dewand Wilson, Charetta Wilson and Tyreece Wilson, all of Peoria; 30 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are five siblings, Odell (Glenora) Sazone, Ronnie "James" (Rosalinda "Rookie") Sazone, Patricia "Pat "Myles, Melba Sazone and Dan Edwards Jr.; special Auntie and Uncle, Omega and Dan Edwards who raised her; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded her in death by two brothers, Thomas Wilson and Raymond Sazone; two sisters, Barbara Wislon and Mary Ann Sazone; four grandchildren, Rakeem, Raheem, Dewand Jr. and Isaish; and one great- grandson, Kamarion.
Homegoing services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, at Sovereign Grace at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at 10 a.m. Pastor Alvin Riley Sr. will officiate. Betty's entombment will follow at the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Memorial Chapel of Peoria.
Online condolences and acknowledgements can made at twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019