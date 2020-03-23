|
|
Betty Jane Bachman
METAMORA - Betty Jane Bachman, a resident of Cazenovia, IL, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Snyder Village in Metamora, IL.
Betty was born on July 10, 1932, in Goodfield, IL, where she was raised by parents, Glenn and Maona (Nafziger) Schrock, before marrying her faithful, life-long husband, John Jr. Bachman on June 17, 1949, at Calvary Mennonite Church in Washington, IL.
She dedicated her life to the ministries of supporting her husband's farming occupation and lovingly raising her six children. She was a faithful member of Metamora Mennonite Church and a dedicated prayer warrior for all. Betty had a love for the Bible, drawing strength and passing on encouragement from many memorized scripture verses, songs, and book excerpts. Her gentle spirit, warm smile and genuine appreciation for each person's unique strengths forever touched countless hearts. Family and friends always appreciated her humor and wit, which was sprinkled in throughout conversations and enhanced by her contagious laughter. Relational to her core, Betty was always ready to listen and offer words of comfort and inspiration. Her ten grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren were an integral part of her life and brought her much joy.
Surviving are her husband, John of Cazenovia; children, Ron (Sue) Bachman of Cazenovia, Betty Jean (Greg) McCoy of Metamora, Marj Bachman of Cazenovia, John Mark (Laurie) Bachman of Metamora and Tonya (Drew) Frey of Goshen, IN; ten grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Schrock of Washington; and sisters, Donna Denning of Washington, Glenda Bachman of Metamora and Jeannie Peters of Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Stan Bachman; and sister, Phyllis Bachman.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial of ashes will be in Stewart Harmony Cemetery in Metamora at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Metamora Mennonite Church, 1393 Mennonite Road, Metamora, IL 61548.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020