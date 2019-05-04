|
Betty Jane Brazee
BARTONVILLE - Betty Jane Brazee, 90, of Bartonville passed away at 4:26 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on February 10, 1929, in Canton, IL, to Byron H. and Letha (Vance) Gumbel. She married Glen Brazee on December 12, 1951, in Canton, IL. He preceded Betty in death in 2008.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Rosalee Lutz.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Roberta (Vincent) Stringer of East Peoria; two grandchildren, Pastor Sam (Ann) Stringer of Littleton, IL, and Dr. Christopher Stringer of San Antonio, TX; four great-grandchildren, Aimee, Cody, Emily and Noah Stringer; and several nieces.
Betty loved her grandkids and all the people she talked to. She enjoyed shopping and all her friends at The Loft in Eureka, IL. She also attended Eastside Bible Church in Morton, IL.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Bartonville. The Rev. Steve Weber will officiate. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Bartonville. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., before the service.
Memorials can be made to the Eastside Bible Church in Morton, IL.
To make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 4 to May 6, 2019