Betty Jane Updike
CREVE COEUR - Betty Jane Updike, 92, of Creve Coeur passed away at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Serenity Assisted Living and Memory Care Home in East Peoria.
She was born on April 20, 1927, in Peoria, the daughter of William Henry and Dorothy Irene Neff Bandeko. She married Charles Richard Updike on July 31, 1944. He preceded her in death on October 26, 1990.
Betty is survived by her two daughters, Debbie King of Pekin and Pamela Voorhees of Mapleton; one grandson, Richard King of Pekin; one brother, Robert (Shirley) Bandeko of Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and four brothers.
Betty was a Charter Member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Pekin, where she was a member of Mary Martha Circle.
She was an avid gardener; she loved the outdoors.
Betty enjoyed knitting, crocheting and sewing.
She adored her grandson and her fur grandchildren and loved her newfound friends at Serenity.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Remmert Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Pastor Stephen Barnes will officiate. Burial will be in Springdale Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to TAPS.
To view Betty's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020