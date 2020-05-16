|
|
Betty Jean Elam
PEORIA - Betty Jean "BJ" Elam, 69, of Peoria passed away at 12:46 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on April 16, 1951, in Peoria, a daughter of Leonard O. and Winifred J. (Wood) Lingenfelter.
Betty is survived by her three children, Nichole (Travis) Doyle of Bartonville, Lisa (Gareth Davidson) Elam of Morton and Eric Elam of Washington; four grandchildren, Teagan and Braydan Doyle and Hunter and Wyatt Elam; her father of Peoria; three brothers, Gary (Sandy) Lingenfelter and Larry Lingenfelter, both of Bartonville, and Ralph (Goldie) Lingenfelter of Peoria; one sister, Lola Greer of Peoria; and her long-time companion, Mike Lancaster of East Peoria.
She was preceded in death by her mother; twin brother, Billy; sister, Patty Pendley; and sister-in-law, Patricia Lingenfelter.
Betty worked in patient account billing for Methodist Medical Center in Peoria for 40 years, retiring in 2013. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and was known by all as the "Candy Lady."
Betty's graveside service will be private at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation or OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Online condolences may be sent to Betty's family at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 16 to May 18, 2020