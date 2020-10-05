Betty Jean Warren

BARTONVILLE - Betty Jean Warren, 90, of Rockton, IL, formerly of Bartonville, IL, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, Illinois.

She was born on September 10, 1930, in a house (with no running water) by Factory Creek in Wayne County, Tennessee, to Walter and Mattie Gallaher. She was the fourth of six children: one brother and four sisters.

She received a bachelor's degree in education from Austin Peay State University in 1952. She then relocated to Peoria, Illinois, teaching elementary school in the Peoria and Hollis School Districts. She retired in 1989.

Betty married Marshall Warren on July 19, 1958. They had two children, Mark Warren of Rockton, IL, and Marla Warren of South Beloit, IL.

Her faith was a main pillar in her life. She accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior when she 9 years old and was baptized. She was a longtime member of Woodland Baptist Church in Peoria, joining in 1952. She was active in the church for many years.

Her family was very important to her. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson. She also enjoyed travelling, taking a great many vacations across the country.

She is survived by her son, Mark (Brenda) Warren; daughter, Marla Warren; sisters, Jane Hodges, Helene Hicks and Margie Griggs; her grandchildren, Matthew Warren, Nicholas Warren, Caroline (Tim) Ahlberg and Julianne (Dias) Torres; and her great-grandson, Augustus; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Aulton; and sister, Mary Jo.

Funeral ceremonies will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Woodland Baptist Church, 6915 N. Allen Road, Peoria, IL, with Pastor Joel Newton officiating. Final resting place will be in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens in Peoria, IL. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the funeral ceremony in the church.

McCorkle Funeral Home Rockton Chapel assisted the family.

The family wishes to give a special thanks to the staff at Highview in the Woodlands and nurse practitioner, Juliette Strombeck. Their outstanding and compassionate care of both Marshall and Betty during their final years was exemplary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodland Baptist Church in Peoria, IL.



