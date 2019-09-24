|
|
Betty Jones-Heinz
PEORIA - Betty Jones-Heinz, 90, of Peoria passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11 p.m. at Proctor Place.
Born November 2, 1928, in St. Louis, MO, to Oran P. and Eva B. (Nelson) Davis, she married John A. Jones on November 29, 1947, in Peoria. He died on December 8, 1960, in Peoria.
One son, Thomas Jones; one daughter, Judith Jones; and three brothers also preceded her in death.
Surviving Betty are one son, William (Bette) Jones of Washington, IL; two daughters, Rebecca LeCount of Chicago and Gail (David) Turnberg of Webster, MN; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Betty worked as an Allied Health Assistant for 21 years at the Peoria County Health Department and then worked at Famous Barr. She was a former member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Peoria.
Betty was a creative and talented seamstress and avid gardener and held a place in her heart for children and animals.
A funeral service will be on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with a one hour prior visitation. Pastor Mary Jane West will officiate and burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019