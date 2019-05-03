|
Betty L. Bourlet
PEORIA - Betty L. Bourlet, 75, of Peoria, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
She was born June 2, 1943 in Peoria to Mack and Helen (Waddell) Bozarth. She married Richard "Dick" Bourlet on August 13, 1962, and he preceded her in death February 28, 2016. Her parents also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her three children, Richard (Tracy) Bourlet of Peoria, Sandra (Martin) Klatt of Peoria and Sharon (Randy) Ragon of Heiskell, TN. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Cassie (Carl) Owen of Morton, Rachel (Brennan) Lee of Whiteman AFB, MO, Jacob Ragon of East Peoria and Whitney Ragon of Heiskell, TN and five great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Graham, Elliot, Emery and Clark.
Betty worked for the Peoria Journal Star in dispatch and circulation for over 20 years before retiring. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Entombment will follow the service at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019