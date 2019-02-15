|
|
Betty L. Lichtenberger
PEORIA- Betty L. Lichtenberger, 95, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Unity Point\Methodist Hospital in Peoria, Illinois, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 27, 1923 in Decatur, Illinois to James Earl and Martha O. (Reich) Dehority. She married Warren D. "Pete" Lichtenberger on April 17, 1955 in Decatur, Illinois. He survives.
Also surviving are two children, Ann (Michael) Unes and Jeffrey (Sue) Lichtenberger both of Peoria, Illinois; six grandchildren, John (Abbey) Unes, Andrew Lichtenberger, Laura (Ryan) McGinty, Peter Lichtenberger, Dr. Katie Unes-Howard (Joe) and J.J. (Emily) Lichtenberger; nine great grandchildren and one brother, William (Barbara) Dehority of Bloomington, Illinois and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Mary Pavelick and one brother, James E. Dehority Jr.
Betty worked in bookkeeping and payroll for the Mueller Company in Decatur, Illinois and later worked many years at Bergner's in Sheridan Village in Peoria retiring in 1990.
She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, knitting and bowling. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Peoria and was a former member of the First Lutheran Church in Decatur, Illinois.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at Apostolic Christian Skylines for their love and devotion in caring for Betty.
Funeral services will be at 11 am Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Peoria. Pastor William Dohle Jr. will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until services on Monday at the church. Burial will be in the Parkview Cemetery in Peoria. Davison Fulton Woolsey Wilton Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or to Judevine Center for Autism. You may create an online condolence at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019