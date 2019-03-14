|
Betty L. Rassi
MORTON - Betty L. Rassi, 98, of Morton passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Reflections Memory Care in Washington.
Betty was born April 7, 1920, in Princeville, Ill., to James and Anna (Menold) Roach. She married Benjamin Rassi on October 12, 1940, in Princeville, Ill. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2007.
Surviving are one daughter, Joyce (John) Kamp of Washington, Ill.; one son, James (Sharon) Rassi of Pekin; six grandchildren, Kathy (Bob) Kaufman, Duane (Angela) Cole, Jeff Zimmerman, Jody (Jeremy) Shaw, John (Holly) Zimmerman, and Robb (Joanie) Kamp; 15 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Janis Zimmerman; and one sister, E. Lucille Rumbold.
Betty attended Brown's Business College. She worked at Hanna Clinic in Peoria, working for seven physicians, and she also worked for Schwenks/Rockes Meating Haus in Morton. After retirement, Betty and her husband, Ben, spent their winters in Ft. Myers and Sarasota, Fla. for a total of 24 years. Their home was always open for a meal, short visit, or long vacation to family and friends.
She was a member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, Morton Apostolic Church ministers officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17 and from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Monday, March 18, both at the funeral home. Burial will be at Morton Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian LifePoints, 2125 Veterans Rd, Morton, IL 61550; Transitions Hospice, 8914 N Prairie Point, Peoria, IL 61615; or Apostolic Christian Skylines, 7023 Skylines Dr., Peoria IL 61614.
To view Betty's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019