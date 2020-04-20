|
Betty Lois Walls
EAST PEORIA - Betty L. Walls, 68, of Siren, WI, formerly of East Peoria, passed in peace on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home in Rice Lake, WI. Betty joined our Heavenly Father on Easter Sunday at 5:15 a.m. Betty will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Betty is survived by one brother, Edward Walls of Missouri; and four children, Betty (Aaron) Johnson of Webster, WI, Bonnie (Santana) Garcia of East Peoria, Joe Portscheller of Santa Rosa, CA, and Matthew (McKenzie) Portscheller of Morton. Betty leaves behind five grandchildren, Brittney Pittman of East Peoria, Brandon Garcia of East Peoria, Kylee Johnson of Wisconsin and Avery and Marlee Portscheller of Morton. Betty also leaves behind two great-grandchildren, Layla and Kayden Siverly-Davis of Washington, Illinois.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Thomas Walls and Connie Walls.
Betty was born in Missouri on December 1, 1951, to Carl and Robby Walls. She graduated East Peoria Community High School in 1969. Betty considered East Peoria her home.
Betty had a wonderful sense of humor. She was not afraid to be her true self or tell ya how it is. Whether you wanted to hear it or not, "Mama knows best" she would say.
It was her wish to be cremated and her ashes shared between her children. A celebration of life will be held later this year.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020