Betty Lou Gangloff Obituary
Betty Lou Gangloff
SECOR — Betty Lou Gangloff, 78, of Secor passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at her residence. She was born on August 27, 1940, in Secor to the late David and Ruby (Smilie) Robenstein. She married Donald Lee Gangloff on November 22, 1958, in Metamora. He survives.
Betty is survived by 1 son: Steven (Lisa) Gangloff of Monticello; 1 daughter: Debi (Randy) Smith of Eureka; 4 grandchildren: Katie, Mary, Bonnie, Ben; 3 great-grandchildren: Mackenzie, Raegan, and Jack; 2 sisters: Shirley Mansfield of East Peoria and Barb Allen of Secor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 infant sons: Ricky and Randy; and 1 sister: Bonnie Evans.
Betty worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for OSF St. Francis for many years. She was also co-owner of the Country Craftsman Antiques in Secor for 40 years. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Roanoke. She was an avid reader and loved to cheer on her New England Patriots.
Cremations rites have been entrusted to Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Roanoke from 10 to 11 a.m. A memorial Mass will follow the visitation. Father Eugene Radosevich will officiate the Mass. Burial will take place in Secor Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois. Online tributes and condolences may be left at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 13 to June 15, 2019
