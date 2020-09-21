Betty Mae Obergfel
PEORIA - Betty Mae Obergfel, 96, of Peoria was called Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
Born on November 19, 1923, in Rankin, IL, a daughter of John and Pauline Lang Waldbuser, she was later adopted by her Uncle and Aunt, Carl and Bertha Wusthotz. Betty married Matthew Obergfel on February 22, 1948, in Danville, IL.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Matthew, in 2002; one son, Alan; one son-in-law, Doyle Kuzian; three sisters; and three brothers.
Surviving are three children, Carla Kuzian (late Doyle) of Mahomet, IL, David (Kathleen) Obergfel of Brimfield, IL, and Jan (Mark) Swenson of Cadiz, Kentucky. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
After graduating from Danville High School, Betty was a manager at several department stores. Her first and most interesting job was at the Chuckles Candy factory in Danville, IL.
After getting married, Betty moved from the city to Cissna Park, where she worked alongside of her husband on the family farm. Betty loved the farm and all the animals, but especially loved to work in her huge garden.
Betty deeply devoted her life to being a loving and supportive wife and mother.
She and her husband became born-again Christians as young parents; loving Jesus and serving Him faithfully throughout their lives. Betty lived out what she believed and was a powerful prayer warrior for her family and friends. Betty was a member of the Cissna Park and Peoria Apostolic Christian Church for many years.
After retiring from farming in 1991, Betty and her husband moved to Peoria, IL, to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Betty volunteered at Hines Primary School for many years and was an election judge. She enjoyed antique collecting, gardening, reading the Bible, praying, spending time with her family and taking many trips exploring our beautiful country.
Betty was a member of the Peoria Apostolic Christian Church, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020. Church ministers will officiate. A visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church, immediately before the funeral service. Burial will be at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery, near Edwards, IL.
Memorials maybe be made to South Side Christian Academy of Peoria or Apostolic Christian Skylines.
Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is in charge of arrangements. You may view Betty's obituary online at www.woolseywilton.com
