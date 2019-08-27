|
|
Betty Mae Taylor
PEORIA - Betty M. Taylor, 76, of Peoria, IL, passed on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 8:51 a.m.
Betty was born to Willie Mae Hinton on August 17, 1943, in Peoria. Betty married the love of her life, Willie James Taylor.
Betty leaves to cherish her precious memory, one son, Troy Taylor; four daughters, Brenda Hines, Wendy Taylor, Rhonda (Steve) Walker and Bridget Taylor, all of Peoria; one sister, Jerleen Teamer of Chicago; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who truly loved Betty.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and three sisters.
A funeral service will be at New Morning Star M.B. Church on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10 a.m., with a one hour visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Pastor Cleveland Thomas Sr. will officiate. Betty will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019