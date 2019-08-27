Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Mae Taylor


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Mae Taylor Obituary
Betty Mae Taylor
PEORIA - Betty M. Taylor, 76, of Peoria, IL, passed on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 8:51 a.m.
Betty was born to Willie Mae Hinton on August 17, 1943, in Peoria. Betty married the love of her life, Willie James Taylor.
Betty leaves to cherish her precious memory, one son, Troy Taylor; four daughters, Brenda Hines, Wendy Taylor, Rhonda (Steve) Walker and Bridget Taylor, all of Peoria; one sister, Jerleen Teamer of Chicago; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who truly loved Betty.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and three sisters.
A funeral service will be at New Morning Star M.B. Church on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10 a.m., with a one hour visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Pastor Cleveland Thomas Sr. will officiate. Betty will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now