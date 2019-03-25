|
|
Betty Magnuson
WASHINGTON - Betty J. Magnuson, 92, of Washington passed away at 10:50 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, with her family by her side.
Cremation has been accorded. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Pastor Daniel Bennett from Bethany Community Church will officiate. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to her service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be given to .
To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019