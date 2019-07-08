|
Betty Melvin
MORTON - Betty J. Melvin, 86, of Morton passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria.
Betty was born on May 26, 1933, in Christopher, Ill., to Elmer and Ruth (Kirkpatrick) Withrow.
Surviving are her children, Rhonda (Valentin) Melvin-Alvarez of Midlothian, Va., Ron (Patti) Melvin of Morton, Randy (Kelly) Melvin of Ormond Beach, Fla., and Ramie Melvin of Grafton, Wis.; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by the father of her children and former husband, Samuel Melvin; both parents; two sisters, Darlene Burnett and Dollie Jones; and one daughter-in-law, Debbie Melvin.
Betty worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for 21 years as a data key punch operator in Morton. She loved gardening, making crafts and clog dancing. Betty had a contagious smile and laugh and loved entertaining her family. She was the best sideline cheerleader for her kids' events.
Betty was a member of Peoria First Assembly of God.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton, with Donald L. Chapman Jr. officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Runner's Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
