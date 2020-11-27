Betty Morse
ELMWOOD - Betty E. Morse, 87, of Elmwood, passed away at 2:50 p.m., on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Country Comfort in Elmwood.
She was born on April 7, 1933, to Earl and Margaret (Gmahle) in Peoria.
She married Keith Morse on June 2, 1951, in Maquon. He preceded her in death on January 23, 2015.
She is survived by five children, Raymond (Sally) Morse of Rochester, MN, Arlan (Ronna) Morse of Ashburn, VA, Debra Morse of Elmwood, Brian (Kate) Morse of Peoria, and Tammy (Patrick) McCoy of Elmwood; one brother, Mart (Judy) Maher; eleven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by one brother, Bill Maher; and one sister, Margaret Ann Hasselbacher.
Betty worked in the cafeteria at the Elmwood Schools for many years. She was a member of the Elmwood United Methodist Church. She loved playing the piano and organ at church as well as singing in the choir. She was also a former member of the Legion Auxiliary, Peoria County Farm Bureau, Elmwood Township Board, Modern Woodmen of America, the Lorado Taft Campers Club, and the Slide thru Square Dance Club. She loved watching Wheel of Fortune and rooting for sports teams. She enjoyed baking on Saturdays, which was her special day to bake. She enjoyed her daily calls to her sister, Margaret. One of her dreams was to visit every state.
A farewell procession will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, for those who would like to line the streets of West Main and Magnolia as she heads to her final resting place, the Elmwood Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to B.Y.E. Ambulance or the Elmwood United Methodist Church.
To leave online condolences or watch services, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.