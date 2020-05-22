|
|
Betty N. Rhodes
PEORIA – Betty N. Rhodes, 93, of Peoria, IL, passed away on May 14, 2020, living the last 20 years at B'Nai B'Rith Apartments.
Born in Switz City, IN., the daughter of Murl & Audie (Fines) Neal. She married Hampton W. Rhodes on August 17, 1946.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammra Nation Stuckwisch (Steve); granddaughter Shandra Neal; great grandson Craig Neal III and her niece Linda Sayko.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and her husband.
Betty was a graduate of George Washington High School in Indianapolis, IN. Betty worked as an accountant ending her career working at Carson, Pierre & Scott.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted the family with cremation.
There will be a private family burial in Switz City, IN. at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at www.SchmidtHaller.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020