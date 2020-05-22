Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
For more information about
Betty Rhodes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Rhodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty N. Rhodes


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty N. Rhodes Obituary
Betty N. Rhodes
PEORIA – Betty N. Rhodes, 93, of Peoria, IL, passed away on May 14, 2020, living the last 20 years at B'Nai B'Rith Apartments.
Born in Switz City, IN., the daughter of Murl & Audie (Fines) Neal. She married Hampton W. Rhodes on August 17, 1946.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammra Nation Stuckwisch (Steve); granddaughter Shandra Neal; great grandson Craig Neal III and her niece Linda Sayko.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and her husband.
Betty was a graduate of George Washington High School in Indianapolis, IN. Betty worked as an accountant ending her career working at Carson, Pierre & Scott.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted the family with cremation.
There will be a private family burial in Switz City, IN. at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at www.SchmidtHaller.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -