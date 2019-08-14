|
Betty N. Welch
PEORIA - Mrs. Betty Naomi Welch, age 88, of Peoria, IL passed away peacefully at 3:01 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Cornerstone Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Peoria Heights, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church with a visitation beginning at 9 am. Pastor Sam Duren will officiate. Betty will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019