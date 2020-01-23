|
|
Betty "Joan" Norwood
PEKIN - Betty "Joan" Norwood, 82, formerly of Pekin, Illinois, died January 16, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital, Chambersburg, PA.
Born March 6, 1937 at Kewanee, IL, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Catherine (Lanpher) Smith.
Joan was a 1955 graduate of East Peoria High School, East Peoria, IL. She was employed for 54 years by Walgreen's Drug Store throughout central Illinois. She retired in 2009 as a district training supervisor. Joan moved to Pennsylvania in 2009 and was employed at Mercersburg Food Lion from 2014 to 2018. She was a devoted mother and friend, a loving sister and devout Christian. She loved to cook and was well known for her terrific cooking skills. Joan enjoyed Yahtzee, gardening, canning, bird watching, and loved her church family.
She was a member of Mt. Tabor Brethren in Christ Church, Mercersburg, PA. and a member of Richland Baptist Church, East Peoria Illinois.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Odell Norwood, who died in 1978, as well as both of her parents and several brothers and sisters.
Surviving family in Pennsylvania include her son and daughter in law, James Michael (Mike) Norwood, Gina Lea Feaz both of Mercersburg PA, three grandchildren Benjamin Norwood, Melissa Ann Durr, Candiace Rene` Feaz, grandchildren not in Pennsylvania include John Norwood, Todd Norwood, Eric Norwood, Kristal Norwood. Other surviving family members include Suzie Benson of Peoria Illinois, Shirley Stewart of Castleton IL, Frieda Dotson, of Washington IL, Eugene Smith of Debary FL, Edward Smith of Toulon IL, Thomas Smith of Gatewood MO, Patricia Edwards of Orlando FL and countless other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Richland Baptist Church 2022 Springfield Rd, East Peoria IL, on Tuesday January 28th at 6:00 pm. She will later be laid to rest next to her husband at Lakeside cemetery in Pekin.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020