|
|
Betty Oltman
ROANOKE - Betty Lorraine Oltman, 82, of Roanoke passed away at 9:50 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
She was born on February 25, 1937, in rural Benson, IL, to Theodore and Mabel Turner Koehler. She married Robert Clifford Oltman on December 18, 1955, in Eureka, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Pat (Al) Helsel; four sons, Phil (Colleen) Oltman, Dan (Boni) Oltman, Don (Cindy) Oltman and Mike (Carrie) Oltman, all of Roanoke; one sister, Wanda Giebelhausen of Peoria; one brother, Ted (Sharon) Koehler of New Braunfels, TX; ten grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Don and Morris Koehler; one infant brother, Jimmy; and one grandson, John Helsel.
Betty was the director of dietary at Maple Lawn Homes in Eureka for 25 years, retiring in 2002.
She loved the simple things in life and enjoyed traveling, dancing and shopping. Most of all, Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and cherished her role as a grandmother.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Benson, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday December 11. The Rev. Dick Hanson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the services. Burial will be in the Roanoke Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Benson, Roanoke Ambulance or The Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019