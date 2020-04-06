|
Betty Roehm
MORTON - Betty L. Roehm, 92, of Morton passed away at 10:49 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on November 26, 1927, in Normal, IL, daughter of the late Harold W. and Cora M. Hargis Hauser. She married Richard C. Roehm on November 25, 1949, in Bloomington, IL, and he passed away on October 8, 2010. One sister, Dorothy Isley, also preceded her in death.
Surviving are three daughters, Diane (Frank) Hoog of Morton, Patricia (Ronald) Sefried of Pekin and Linda (Jon) Aitken of Morton. Further surviving are six grandchildren 2 step-grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and 2 step-great-grandchildren.
Betty graduated from Bloomington High School in 1946 and continued to meet monthly with her classmates. She was a homemaker and later worked at East Peoria Cleaners, and also Spurgeons in Morton before her retirement. She loved and was devoted to her Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton for over 50 years. Betty enjoyed traveling to Florida with her husband, shopping, gardening, Bible study and spending time with her beloved family. She had enjoyed the companionship of her dog, Daisy.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, along with the OSF Homecare hospice nurses, for their kindness, love and excellent care that was shown to our mother.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at East Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be given to Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton.
To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020