Betty Sackett
CANTON - Betty May Sackett of Canton entered Heaven's gates on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the age of 86.
Though Betty's health was starting to become a challenge, her joy for life and steadfast spirit kept her pushing through the pain. Betty's greatest love was her family, and they were proud to call her mom and grandma.
Betty was born to the late John Yearly and Gladys Mae Templin Winder in Winchester, IL, on January 22, 1934. She was a graduate of Winchester High School and was a big help with the family farm. On April 12, 1952, she married Willard Nathan Sackett and they shared 66 wonderful years together. Betty appreciated being a housewife, but also worked outside of the home. When she and Willard retired, one thing they always looked forward to was spending their winters in Texas. Betty made many friends through her big smile and generosity. She enjoyed having fun and her giggles were contagious. She had many interests and skills, which she passed on to her family: crafts, singing, playing the guitar, cooking, painting, camping, square dancing and playing cards or board games.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Debra Sackett, Tina Emerson (m. Joe Emerson) and Leslie Leith (m. William Leith); her grandchildren, Catrina Sackett, Wendy Jo Lipsey (m. Chris Lipsey) and Nathan Emerson (m. Jessica Emerson); her great-grandchildren, Josie, Kiki and Leiporshia Lipsey, Penelope and Pheobe Williams and Cora Emerson; and her sisters, Evelyn Evans, Barb Alred, Wanita Patterson, Patricia Plahn, Roberta Ferguson and Grace Hall.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Willard Sackett; her son, Carl Wayne Sackett; her brother, Robert Earl Winder; and her sisters, Edith Smith and Lucille Farmer.
Betty was a kind and selfless woman who is dearly missed by her loved ones, but they celebrate in the fact that one day we will be reunited.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Temple Baptist Church in Canton. A funeral service will follow at the church at 11:30 a.m. Cremation rites will follow the funeral and a burial of the ashes will be held on Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the graveside at Elmwood Township Cemetery in Elmwood.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with services.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
.
To view Betty's video tribute or to leave online condolences, please visit oakhinesfuneralhome.com
.