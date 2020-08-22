1/1
Betty Steinway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Steinway
PEORIA - Betty Elvira Steinway, a resident of Santa Monica, CA, formerly of Peoria, died peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Born on September 28, 1921, in Peoria, IL, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtiss H. Steinway; and brother, Lee Schmitt.
She is survived by her children, Sally Elliott (Jerry) of Johnson City, TN, John Steinway (Yvonne) of Lansing, MI, and Cynthia Epps (Jack) of Santa Monica, CA; six grandchildren, Laurie Moye (Randy), Brian Chandler (Jan) Christopher Steinway (Jennie), Josie Torka (Tim), Elizabeth Epps and Kerri Epps; eight great-grandchildren; two nephews, Tom Schmitt (Holly), Bob Schmitt (Rhonda), and special cousin, Juel Zimmerman (Jerry).
Betty worked as a payroll secretary during World War II at Caterpillar Tractor Co. in Peoria, IL; as a legal secretary in Portland, OR; and in banking administration in Los Angeles, CA. She made many friends throughout her life; had a passion for art, drawing and playing her organ; and she loved jazz concerts and dancing. Visits "home" with her family, via phone or skype, brought her great joy. Betty was a gentle, kind, loving woman with a big heart who always put others first. She had a twinkle in her eye and a quirky sense of humor that endeared her to everyone. She will be forever loved and sorely missed by her family.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to Betty's wonderful caregivers at Santa Monica Home and Care and Summer Breeze Hospice. A celebration of Betty's life will be set at a later date, due to the Covid-19 virus.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SupportFeedingAmerica. org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online memories may be shared by visiting www.pjstar.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 21, 2020
My sister was Betty’s roommate at Santa Monica Home and Care for the final year and a half of Betty’s life. From the first day Lill moved in on January 21, 2019, Betty watched out for Lill and was so nice and friendly. They had lunch together every day and enjoyed each other’s company. Although Betty was almost 20 years older than Lill, Lill has dementia so Betty watching out for her was so appreciated. What a lovely lady who will be missed. I wanted her family to know about Betty’s kindness and how much we are grateful.
Alana Berman
Family
August 21, 2020
Grandma Betty was an amazing woman. I remember her fondly as she and I were kindred spirits. She taught me how to draw Betty Boop as a child and always wrote to us. I always looked forward to her letters. Thanks to technology she was able to meet her Great Grandkids albeit virtually. I will always remember and miss her greatly. May her spirit soar in heaven with the angels until we be reunited. - Christopher
Christopher Steinway
Family
August 21, 2020
Betty was such a lovely classy lady. Holiday dinners were such fun with her in attendance. She will be missed by all. Love, Nate and Lorry
Lorry Greenblatt
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved