Betty Steinway

My sister was Betty’s roommate at Santa Monica Home and Care for the final year and a half of Betty’s life. From the first day Lill moved in on January 21, 2019, Betty watched out for Lill and was so nice and friendly. They had lunch together every day and enjoyed each other’s company. Although Betty was almost 20 years older than Lill, Lill has dementia so Betty watching out for her was so appreciated. What a lovely lady who will be missed. I wanted her family to know about Betty’s kindness and how much we are grateful.

Alana Berman

