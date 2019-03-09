|
|
Beulah Jackson
CHILLICOTHE - Beulah Marion Jackson, age 89, formerly of Chillicothe and Lacon, passed away on Sunday, December 16, 2018, at the Toulon Nursing Home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Chillicothe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Toulon Nursing Home, Hospice Compassus or Calvary Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019