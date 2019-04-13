|
Beverley J. Walker
PEORIA - Beverley J. Walker, 82, of Peoria passed away peacefully on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Heddington Oaks.
She was born on Beverley Joyce Rindfleisch on November 28, 1936, in Peoria, IL, to Ralph and Emma (Gess) Rindfleisch. She married Richard L. Walker on August 29, 1955, in Princeton. He passed away on February 1, 1993, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Tina Marie Walker; and nine brothers and sisters.
She is survived by two sons, Richard (Patricia) Walker of Brimfield and Dennis (Sarah) Walker of Peoria. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Kiera Walker, Joshua Walker and Jamie Richardson; six great-grandchildren, Imagen Roberts, Morgan Gridler, Charlotte Walker, Jackson Walker, Sophia Richardson and Finley Richardson; three sisters; two brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Beverley was a feisty red head, always quick to smile. She was Grandma Gert to her grandchildren and Grandma Snowball or Nanna Pete to her great-grandchildren. We are all eternally grateful for her presence in our lives and thank her for all of the memories she created. She will be gratefully missed, but never forgotten.
A funeral service will be Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 10 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the .
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019