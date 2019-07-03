Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Beverly A. Moore


1952 - 2019
Beverly A. Moore Obituary
Beverly A. Moore
PEORIA - Beverly A. Moore, 67, of Peoria passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
She was born on June 12, 1952, in Peoria to Quincy and Margie (Purham) Foster. She married Willie Moore on April 4, 1982, in Peoria. He survives.
Also surviving are her daughter, Andrianne (David) Williams of Bloomington; sons, Ryan Moore and Anthony (Pam) Thompson, both of Peoria; grandkids, Amber Robinson, Latrice Robinson, Auntoris Robinson and Ryan Moore Jr.; 5 great-grandkids; siblings, Cynthia McDonald of Arizona, Roger Flemming of Peoria, Linda Foster of Peoria, Carmen Hines of Peoria, Michael Foster of Kansas and Quincy Foster of Germany; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Corey Foster; and infant son, Willie Moore Jr.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Living God. Bishop Shelby Hines Jr. will officiate. Visitation will be held an hour prior. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Living God.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 3 to July 5, 2019
