Beverly D. Parrott
METAMORA - Beverly D. Parrott, age 85, of Metamora passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria,
She was born to the late Herbert H. and Ruth (Dorsey) Wood on July 21, 1934, in Peoria, and married the love of her life, Robert A. Parrott, on August 27, 1955, in Peoria. They celebrated 53 years of marriage before his passing on October 10, 2008.
She is survived by daughter, Kimberly Lucas of East Peoria; brothers, Larry (Tere) Wood of Metamora and Dan Wood of Peoria; grandchildren, Stephanie Risen, Stacey Risen and Robert Lucas, all of East Peoria; and great-grandchildren, Kaynen and Stassia.
Beverly graduated from Peoria Woodruff High School in 1952, where she was in the band and led them as the Majorette. She worked at Caterpillar as a secretary for thirty years.
She took pride in keeping a spotless home, car and yard, and enjoyed taking trips, golfing and fishing with her husband.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Peoria. Chaplain Chuck Wilcox will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019