Beverly Dee Peacock
BARTONVILLE - Beverly Dee Peacock, age 82, of Bartonville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. at Pekin Manor.
She was born Jan. 31, 1937 in Vincennes, IN to Mary Condiff. She married James "Jim" Peacock on Sep. 3, 1955 in Peoria. He passed away on Jan. 12, 2017 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her mother, Mary Dell.
Survivors include three sons: Darren (Sharen) Peacock of Belllevue, Jamey (Kathy) Peacock of Mapleton, and Loren (Cheryl) Peacock of Bartonville. She was also survived by seven grandchildren: Dara, Anthony, Dylan, Connor, Calvin, Trey, Creighton, and two great-grandchildren: Cedric and Carlie.
Beverly enjoyed her family. She attended any events that her children and grandchildren were involved in; including motorcycle races, music gigs, various sporting events, plays, and speech debates. Her family was her life and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a graveside service will be in Maple Ridge Cemetery at a later date. A celebration of Beverly's life, Beverly Peacock: A book of stories, will start at 6 PM on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Peacock's Pub in Bartonville.
You may view Beverly's obituary online at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020