Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM
Peacock's Pub
Bartonville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Peacock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Dee Peacock


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Dee Peacock Obituary
Beverly Dee Peacock
BARTONVILLE - Beverly Dee Peacock, age 82, of Bartonville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. at Pekin Manor.
She was born Jan. 31, 1937 in Vincennes, IN to Mary Condiff. She married James "Jim" Peacock on Sep. 3, 1955 in Peoria. He passed away on Jan. 12, 2017 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her mother, Mary Dell.
Survivors include three sons: Darren (Sharen) Peacock of Belllevue, Jamey (Kathy) Peacock of Mapleton, and Loren (Cheryl) Peacock of Bartonville. She was also survived by seven grandchildren: Dara, Anthony, Dylan, Connor, Calvin, Trey, Creighton, and two great-grandchildren: Cedric and Carlie.
Beverly enjoyed her family. She attended any events that her children and grandchildren were involved in; including motorcycle races, music gigs, various sporting events, plays, and speech debates. Her family was her life and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a graveside service will be in Maple Ridge Cemetery at a later date. A celebration of Beverly's life, Beverly Peacock: A book of stories, will start at 6 PM on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Peacock's Pub in Bartonville.
You may view Beverly's obituary online at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -