Beverly Eckhoff
TREMONT - Beverly Ann Eckhoff, 57, of Tremont passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home.
She was born on January 3, 1963, in Hopedale to James Gale and Betty Sidell Everly. She married Daniel Lee Eckhoff on August 28, 1982, in Tremont, and he passed away on October 14, 2019.
Surviving are one son, Brian Eckhoff of Nashville, TN; one daughter, Krista (Jeremiah) Bontemps of Pekin; two grandchildren, Jackson and Jacob Bontemps; three brothers, Edwin (Leslie) Everly, Bill Everly and Eric Burlingame; four sisters, Ruth Jesse, Barb Everly, Stella (Gary) Hayner, Joann Burlingame and Daniele (Patrick) Rogers; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, John Everly; one sister, Ada Strohmaier; and one daughter, Jessica Eckhoff.
Beverly graduated from Olympia High School in 1981.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed being a Grammy to her grandsons. She never knew a stranger.
Cremation has been accorded. A celebration of Life will be at a later date. There will be no visitation. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or to the family to help with funeral expenses.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020