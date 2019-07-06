|
|
Beverly Fisher
CHILLICOTHE - Beverly J. Fisher, age 79, of Chillicothe passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Chillicothe.
Beverly was born on November 5, 1939, in Ottawa, IL, to Ernest and Sarah (Hurst) Gedye. She married Ronald L. Fisher on October 5, 1956, in Ottawa. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2011.
Also preceding her in death were her parents and 10 siblings.
Surviving are her children, Patricia (Albert) Lewis of Chillicothe, Lance Fisher of Phoenix, AZ, Ronda Cook of Richview, IL, Darcy (Michael) Horn of Delevan, IL, Vicky (Russel) Garey of Metamora, IL, and Adam (Stephanie) Fisher of El Paso, IL; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Beverly was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Along with raising her children, she also worked for Peoria Plastics for 20 years. Beverly enjoyed painting, playing bingo, gardening and crafting and she could decorate a home like it was straight out of a magazine. She also loved animals, especially her birds.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a private graveside service will be held at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the , c/o Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Arrangements were handled through Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made to www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 6 to July 8, 2019