Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Beverly Guerrero


1934 - 2020
Beverly Guerrero Obituary
Beverly Guerrero
PEORIA - Beverly Guerrero, 85, of Peoria, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born March 3, 1934 in Peoria to Oscar and Gladys (Fults) Standfield. She married Cyril Guerrero on March 18, 1960 and her preceded her in death February 8, 1992. Also preceding her in death were her parents, one son Danny Guerrero, and one sister, Shirley Toland.
Surviving are her two daughters, Sheron Davis and her Husband Kenneth Boling and Debbie Dickerson both of Peoria; 9 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.
Beverly worked as a CNA for many years at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She enjoyed spending time with family and eating out.
A funeral service will be Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior to the service at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Historic Springdale Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to T.A.P.S. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
