Beverly J. Beneventi
DUNLAP - Beverly J. Beneventi, age 81, of Dunlap passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:50 a.m. at the Grandview Alzheimer's Care Center in Peoria.
She was born July 26, 1937 in Eveleth, MN to Herbert and Pearl (Barfnecht) Beck. She married Cleon Beneventi on Nov. 6, 1954 in Eveleth. He survives along with three children, Michael (Sandy) Beneventi of East Peoria, Scott (Marcia) Beneventi of Peoria, Cheryl (Tom) Bohannan of Dunlap; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, William Beck of Eveleth; and one sister, Alyce (Roger) Rinell of Virginia, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Mark Beneventi; one brother, James Beck; and one sister, Karen Jagunich.
Beverly was a mail handler for the downtown Peoria U.S. Post Office for 27 years retiring in 1992. She then worked for Dist. 150 as a bus monitor for 8 years.
She was a fantastic baker and loved delivering cookie trays to friends and first responders in the neighborhood. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandbabies. Beverly also enjoyed spending summers at their cabin in northern Wisconsin on Long Lake.
Funeral services will be Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria.
Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens following the services.
Memorials may be made to the Peoria Chapter.
