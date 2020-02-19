Home

Beverly Choate
CREVE COEUR - Beverly J. Choate, age 73, of Creve Coeur passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at 11:53 p.m. at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on Jan. 12, 1947, in Peoria to William and Irene (Warren) Hires. She married Rickey Choate in Pekin in 1980. He survives, along with one son, Johnathan Ford of Creve Coeur; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two nieces; two great-nieces; two great-nephews; three great-great-nephews; and one great-great-niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Norma Sylvester; one nephew; and one great-nephew.
Beverly worked at the Methodist Medical Center in Peoria for over 30 years in Patient Registration.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be a celebration of Beverly's life held by the family. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services in Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials in Beverly's name can be made to the Foster Pet Outreach in Edwards, IL.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
