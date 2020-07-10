Beverly J. Johnson
WASHINGTON - Beverly Joan Johnson, 87, of Washington, IL, passed away at 7:09 am on Tuesday, July 9, 2020, at home, in Washington.
She was born on October 11, 1932, in Minneapolis, MN, to Oscar and Ardys (Lewis) Forseth. She married John "Jack" Johnson on May 2, 1953, at the little brown church in Nashua, IA. He passed away on May 3, 2003, the day after their 50th Wedding Anniversary.
She will be sadly missed by her children, L J Johnson of Metamora, IL Tom Johnson of New Albany, IN, Nancy (Dave) Anthony and Bobbie (Steve) Fouts both of Washington, IL, and Beth (John) Kamm of St. Louis, MO; ten grandchildren (who will miss her dill pickles!); fourteen great-grandchildren; four brothers, Allen (Doris) Forseth, Dale (Pat) Forseth, George (Lucy) Forseth, Doug (Ruth) Forseth; one sister-in-law Barbara (the late Don) Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins from Northern Wisconsin and Minnesota, aka "Up North".
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister Doris Braaten, one brother Arlo Forseth, and a very dear Uncle and Aunt, Carl and Fay Nordin.
Bev worked all her life, but in the Peoria area, she worked for Foster and Gallagher, Weisser Jewelry and Optical, John Bearce Auto Mall, and finally retired in 2004 from Uftring's in Washington as a cashier. Bev and Jack were members of St. Mark's Lutheran Church for over 60 years. Bev was involved in WELCA and women's bible study over the years. She was a member of the Metamora Women's Club, and she and Jack enjoyed socializing with friends and family. Her life was forever changed in 2010 after suffering a traumatic brain injury, and she lived the rest of her days in the comfort of Bobbie and Steve's home. She still was able to enjoy family gatherings and all the love and antics of her growing family.
The family wants to thank all the staff from OSF Hospice for the excellent comfort and care for our mother during these last several weeks.
Private Graveside Services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Glendale Cemetery in Washington with Pastor Steve Pichaske officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 200 South Main Street, Washington, IL 61571. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.