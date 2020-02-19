|
Beverly Jean Watkins
PEKIN - Beverly Jean Watkins, 88, of Pekin, a former longtime resident of Peoria, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Born September 20, 1931, at Proctor Hospital in Peoria to Henry and Margaret Schmitt, she married the late Paul J. Watkins on August 4, 1951, in Peoria.
She is survived by her two sons, Stephen of Pekin and Kent of Chicago; one granddaughter, Stephanie of Peoria; and one son-in-law, Joseph Linhart of Chicago.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Beverly was a homemaker and an avid animal lover. She was a 50-year member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 908 West Hanssler Place, Peoria. The Reverend Barry Long will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the time of services at the church. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery.
The Linhart Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, 708-749-2255 or www.linhartfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 908 West Hanssler Place, Peoria, IL 61604; or TAPS Animal Shelter, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020