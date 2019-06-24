Home

Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
View Map
Beverly Lalicker Obituary
Beverly Lalicker
EAST PEORIA - Beverly D. Lalicker, age 83, of East Peoria, IL, passed on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at her daughter's home in San Diego, CA.
Born on November 8, 1935, in Canton, IL, she was the daughter of the late Chauncy and Marie Lalicker. She married Bob Zimmerman on July 25, 1954, who preceded her in passing. She married Clarence Donaldson on November 23, 1973, who also preceded her in passing.
Beverly had three sisters, one brother, one infant sister and one infant brother who also preceded her in passing.
Surviving are her four daughters, Sharon K. Smith of Virginia, Dr. Martha S. Zimmerman of Florida, Julia L. (Jeff) DeVaney of California and Challie A. (Von) Rogers of Indiana; grandchildren, Margaret (Adam) Nowitsky, Catherine Smith, Maria (Marvin) Zimmerman, David Zimmerman, Yulia Zimmerman, Cole (Jasmine) Labhart and Riley Kothe; three great-grandchildren, with another on the way; a very special significant other of 34 years, Gene Snider of East Peoria; brother, Gene Lalicker of Peoria; and several nieces and nephews.
Beverly was a graduate of Woodruff High School in Peoria, IL, and worked at Proctor Hospital in switchboard communication for 45 years. She enjoyed being a Girl Scout Leader for her daughters and was involved in many volunteer programs, in addition to providing personal help and assistance to those in need her entire life. Beverly was a long-time member of the First Christian Church in Peoria.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memory Gardens in Canton. The Rev. Karen Merrick will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, https://www.getyourgirlpower.org/en/give/donate.html, directed to the Kickapoo Council Girl Scouts; or Marion County Animal Services, 5701 SE 66th Street, Ocala FL 34480, https://www.marioncountyfl.org/departments-agencies/departments-a-n/animal-services/animal-donations-online.
Beverly's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 24 to June 26, 2019
