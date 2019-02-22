|
|
Beverly Lucille (Simon) Weir
PEKIN - Beverly Lucille (Simon) Weir, 90, of Pekin, formerly of Princeton, Oglesby and Peru, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Peru with Rev. William Weidenbach, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in Peru City Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru and 10-10:50 a.m. Monday at the church.
Beverly was born on Feb. 20, 1929 to August "Fred" and Ruby (Hards) Simon in Princeton. She married Dale E. Green on November 24, 1945 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Princeton. He passed away on June 8, 1967. She then married Leonard Sage. She later married Morris Weir. He passed away on Aug. 21, 1997.
Beverly attended Mason Grove School north of Princeton and was a graduate of Princeton High School where she was a drum majorette in the marching band.
She was a certified nursing assistant and was retired from Prairie View Nursing Home in Princeton after working at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton and Peoples Hospital, now Illinois Valley Community Hosptial, in Peru. She previously worked at several local manufacturers, Westclox, Electrical Utilities and Indiana General.
Bev spent a life caring for people. While in her early eighties, she was still volunteering at the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle. She brought the idea of starting a Dictionary Project to the Peru Rotary Club and honored our country's veterans through her membership in the American Legion Auxiliary.
Her passion in life was dancing, from tap dance lessons as a child to ballroom and Polka dancing in retirement.
She had a flair for fashion and an eye for design that she used to create flower arrangements.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hallmark House for their care and compassion along with the staff at Vitas Hospice who pitched in to help care for Bev in her final journey.
Beverly is survived by sons, Mark Green of Peoria Heights and Dennis (Mary Hillers) Green of Pekin; one sister, Judy Dyke of Princeton; her sister-in-law, Myrna Simon of Mendota and her children, Kim (Scott) Bauer and Jeff Simon; niece, Debbie (Curt) Rowland of Princeton and their daughter, Rebekah Rowland; a step-granddaughter, Pam McCombs of Peoria; step-grandson, Jeff (Brandi) McCombs of Peoria and step great-granddaughters, Ella and Cora McCombs.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Diana Lynn Green; her parents; one sister, Shirley Schmotzer; her brother, Greg Simon and one niece, Terri Simon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Illinois Veterans Home, LaSalle.
The online guestbook may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019