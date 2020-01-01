|
Beverly Stringer
BARTONVILLE — Beverly A. Stringer, 79, of East Lansing, MI, formerly of Bartonville, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan.
Born August 29, 1940, to Francis and Geraldine (Luncsford) Shanahan in Peoria, Illinois, she married Eugene L. Stringer on July 16, 1980, in Houston, Texas. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2011.
She was preceded in death by her two beloved sons, Steven Duane Allison Sr. and David Alan Allison. Also preceding her in death were her parents, Francis and Geraldine (Luncsford) Shanahan; one brother, Butch Shanahan; and stepmother, Ruby Shanahan.
Beverly is survived by two of her three brothers, Patrick (Pam) Shanahan and Michael (Linda) Shanahan; and two daughters-in-law, Colleen (Steven) Allison and Sandy (David) Evans. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Troy (Carrie) Stringer and Kevin (Melissa) Henry; grandchildren, Steven Duane Allison Jr., Renee Allison, Desiree (Meagan) Wright, Brandon (Julia) Allison, Ashley (Walter) Tylawsky, Nicholas Stringer and Nathan Stringer; great-grandchildren, Ian, Madeleine, Bailey, Kyle, Emily, Braden, Berkeley, Miles, Connor and Bree; and former husband and father of Steven and David, Donald Allison; as well as many extended family and friends.
Beverly was employed her whole life in the hospitality industry and was a former employee of Jumer's Castle Lodge, along with a 20-year career with Caterpillar Canteen, retiring in 2003. She was a member of the Limestone American Legion Auxiliary Unit 979 in Bartonville. Beverly was also active with the Firefighter retirees. Beverly donated to the Peoria Christmas Fund every year since 1987 in honor of her beloved sons. Beverly was a lifelong Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. Beverly was a loving wife, grandma and friend. She had a big heart and was always there to help others. She will be forever missed by all who knew her.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel at a later date.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020