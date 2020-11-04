Beverly "Bev" Thieben
CHILLICOTHE - Beverly "Bev" June Thieben, 80, of Chillicothe, Ill. died on Monday, November 2, 2020, at her residence.
Beverly was born on June 19, 1940, in Wyoming, Ill. to the late Clarence and Lillian (Loring) Buskirk. She married William West in 1958. She later married the love of her life Bernard Thieben on April 13, 1963, in Mossville, Ill. Together they raised 7 children. Bernard passed away on October 16, 2014.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Rick Thieben, and sisters, Audrey Reed and Ruth Burns.
Bev is survived by her children, Denise (Patti Costa) Thieben of Northlake Ill., Lee Ann Krulac of Chillicothe, Paulette (Jim) Korte of Trenton, Ill., James (Betsey) West of Burns Flat, Okla., Scott West of Chillicothe and Bernard Thieben of Chillicothe; 16 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Bev was the office manager at Medina Township for over 28 years. She also owned and operated Bev's Beauty Bar, was a Peoria County Clerk Deputy, and the secretary for RPCCA. She also helped start and sponsored Mossville Girls Baseball with Greg Easter.
She was a member of the Eastern Star and an active member of the LaPrairie United Presbyterian Church.
Bev was also famous for her rock soup.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the La Prairie United Presbyterian Cemetery, where Bev will be laid to rest beside Bernard. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Bev requested donations be made to the Ark Humane Society in Lacon.
Online condolences may be left for Beverly's family at lenzmemorialhome.com